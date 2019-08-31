Report: 75-year-old found with serious head wound in Waupun died; grandson could face more charges

WAUPUN — A 75-year-old Mayville woman involved in a violent incident in Waupun Saturday, Aug. 24 died as a result of her injuries, according to the Fond du Lac Reporter.

That could mean more serious charges against the woman’s grandson, Gregory Spittel, 30.

Police said Spittel’s grandmother was found suffering from a serious head wound, while Spittel was combative and threw a whiskey bottle at officers.

The following charges were filed against Spittel on Aug. 28:

Threat to a law enforcement officer

Resisting an officer

Disorderly conduct

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to Spittel’s home on Brandon Street in Waupun shortly before 9 a.m. on Aug. 24. When officers arrived on the scene, they “noted the disarray of the home, and could hear screaming coming from the back of the residence. There was broken glass on the floor, furniture upturned, food on the ground, and items that appeared to have been thrown from their original places.”

“The behavior of the defendant is extremely disturbing. Very egregious,” said the court commissioner during Spittel’s initial court appearance after charges were filed.

The complaint said officers came across Spittel when they looked into the basement. Spittel was wearing only underwear, and screaming. Officers indicated they tried to get Spittel to calm down, but “he continued to scream.” Officers also noted “a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Spittel, and he seemed unsteady on his feet.”

“He was confrontational and non-compliant with the officers,” said Waupun Police Chief Scott Louden.

At one point, the complaint said Spittel grabbed a plastic bottle of Fireball Whisky “and began to take swigs of it, in between screaming.” He continued “throwing items from the counter onto the floor, and kicking items on the floor.” Officers then called for backup.

Eventually, officers attempted to take Spittel into custody. Spittel “grabbed a couch cushion and threw it” at one of the officers. The complaint said Spittel also threw a bottle of liquor at the officer. At that point, the officer activated his Taser and put Spittel in handcuffs.

As medical personnel provided medical assistance to the 75-year-old woman in the basement of Spittel’s home, Spittel continued to be uncooperative. As he was being escorted to a patrol vehicle, the complaint said “Spittel screamed profanities” and “indicated he was in pain, as his handcuffs were too tight.” The officer “checked (Spittel’s) handcuffs for fit and readjusted them before they were safety locked.” While in the back seat of the squad, Spittel screamed, “(Expletive) you all. (Expletive) the Waupun Police Department,” as well as, “I’m so drunk, it doesn’t matter.”

The 75-year-old Mayville woman in the basement of the residence was taken to the Waupun Memorial Hospital and then Flown to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

Neighbors told FOX6 News they were shocked to learn the news.

“He was a nice young man when I first met him. I met him only once,” one neighbor said.

Spittel was being held on a $20,000 bond.

Online court records showed an open case filed days before this incident — on Aug. 21.

Spittel was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He also made his initial court appearance in that case on Aug. 28. Cash bond was set at $1,000.