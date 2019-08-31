‘Stop the car:’ Student comforted scared 6-year-old on 1st day of school

CINCINNATI — A scared first-grader had to walk a mile home alone after apparent confusion on the first day of school. Luckily, a young good Samaritan helped get her home safe, under the watchful eye of her very proud mother.

The 6-year-old girl attends Summerside Elementary in the West Clermont School District in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Stephanie Rogers said she was driving with her daughter, Skyler Smith, after school Wednesday, Aug. 28. They knew something was wrong when they saw the first-grader walking home by herself.

“She was certainly terrified, trying to make her way across the road,” Rogers said.

“She was scared to cross it because she didn’t want anybody to hit her,” said Smith.

Smith and Rogers both wanted to help, but since they didn’t know the girl or her family, they knew they couldn’t offer her a ride.

“This is not right. This little girl cannot walk down there,” Rogers remembered thinking. “I’m saying this and Skyler picked up on this. Skyler’s like, ‘Well, do something.’ Skyler said, ‘Stop the car. I’m going to walk with her.'”

Without a second thought, Smith hopped out and walked the little girl home, while Rogers drove behind them.

“I felt like she would be really scared by herself, and might end up getting hurt or forget her way home,” Smith said.

That was just Skyler being Skyler, her mom said.

“She’s very humble,” said Rogers. “She’s very helpful and ambitious.”

There were no sidewalks most of the way along the mile walk down Old Route 74 and across the Interstate 275 overpass. Smith said she was “just a little bit scared.”

“Because I thought some people would almost hit us,” said Smith.

The first-grader’s mother was very grateful. Her father said the school was supposed to put her on a bus that day.

West Clermont Schools officials said they were proud someone stepped up to get a student home safe, but also said the first-grader was released to walk home as directed by her family.