‘Straight pride’ parade draws marchers, protesters

Posted 11:05 am, August 31, 2019, by

A float dedicated to re-electing President Donald Trump rides by the Boston Public Library as people prepare for the Straight Pride Day Parade in Copley Square in Boston, on August 31, 2019. (Photo by Joseph PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP/Getty Images)

BOSTON — Several dozen marchers and about as many counter-demonstrators have gathered in Boston for a “straight pride” parade.

A group called Super Happy Fun America announced the parade as Boston celebrated LGBTQ Pride Month earlier this summer.

The organizers say they believe straight people are an oppressed majority.

The parade, slated to start noon Saturday at Copley Plaza, was to travel through major downtown streets before ending with a rally at City Hall Plaza.

Police are deployed along the parade route and are using metal detectors and conducting bag checks.

Among the scheduled speakers is a leader of the Proud Boys, which the Anti-Defamation League describes as an “extremist conservative group.”

