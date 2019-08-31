× ‘Sunny days, cool nights:’ After a rough start, apple picking season is finally here 🍎

FREDONIA — As summer wraps up, apple picking season is finally here! However, the rainy spring set back one local orchard for quite some time.

“We’ve never blossomed that late… I mean, ever,” said Nick Bares, co-owner of Appleland Orchard.

Apple picking season is finally here, but the weather to harvest was pretty rotten.

“I wasn’t very optimistic at the start of the season, just because of the bad weather we had,” said Bares.

The owners at Appleland Orchard in Fredona say the heavy rains mixed with the cold in the spring upset the apple cart. While the orchard is now officially open, it’s ten days behind schedule.

“We have a lot of trees that are suffering due to being over-watered,” said Jacob Cares, co-owner of Appleland. “It’s making them sick.”

The weather hurt several tree varieties, and also made it hard to keep diseases away. But luckily, trees perked up in July. Those apples are not getting delivered to local groceries.

“They’re nice size, nice color and they taste really well,” said Jacob Bares.

“Sunny days, cool nights — it’s advancing the crop a little bit now,” said Nick Bares.

Harvesters say they’re hoping for a dry fall with few mosquitoes — but they worry an early frost could cut the harvest short.

“Mother nature has wrenches all the time she throws in,” said Nick Bares.

If you want to come out and pick your own apples, you can do that in the middle of September for the Appleland Fall Festival. The festival takes place on September 21 and 22. You can learn more HERE.