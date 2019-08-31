× 1 confirmed dead, 10 wounded in active shooter situation between Midland and Odessa, Texas

MIDLAND, Texas –There is an active shooting situation going on Saturday, Aug. 31 in the area between the cities of Midland and Odessa, Texas, according to Devin Sanchez, a spokesman for the City of Odessa.

There are 10 confirmed injuries, possibly up to 20 injured, Sanchez said. There is one person confirmed dead, he said. One of those shot is a law enforcement officer, but it is unclear if the officer is injured or dead, Sanchez said.

Sanchez said there is a person in a gold Toyota driving around shopping centers and shooting people from his vehicle. The area is near 32nd and 191, on the east side of Odessa.

Sanchez said authorities are urging people to stay indoors.

According to a tweet, the University of Texas Permian Basin is on lockdown.

Police in Midland, Texas reported “two shooters in two separate vehicles,” and “an active shooter” at the Home Depot in Odessa, Texas.

Odessa police reported “an active shooter” and said “there are multiple gunshot victims.”

Police in Odessa said a U.S. mail carrier truck was hijacked.