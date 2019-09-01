× 2 arrested for speeding, use of drugs, alcohol in I-41/94 construction zone in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — Two people were arrested for speeding and the use of alcohol and drugs after they were stopped in the I-41/94 construction zone in Racine County Sunday, Sept. 1. The arrests took place within less than an hour Sunday morning, after extra deputies were deployed due to concerns about safety in the construction zone.

At 8:55 a.m., a Racine man, 41, was stopped while headed north on I-41/94 in the Village of Raymond — clocked at 110 miles per hour in the posted 60 miles per hour construction zone.

While speaking with the driver, the deputy detected an odor of intoxicants coming from the man. He refused to perform field sobriety tests.

The man was arrested for OWI, reckless driving, speeding, and not having insurance. He was also arrested for bail jumping, as he was out on bond in connection with a previous arrest in Milwaukee County. Racine County sheriff’s officials said he had another OWI arrest pending in Milwaukee County.

At 9:52 a.m., a deputy stopped a Chicago area man, 37, clocked at 81 miles per hour in the 60 miles per hour construction zone.

When the deputy made contact with the man, the deputy detected an odor of burnt marijuana, and the driver admitted he recently smoked marijuana.

He was arrested for operating with a detectable amount of a restricted controlled substance, speeding, and possession of marijuana.