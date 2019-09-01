× 22-year-old dead after motorcycle accident in Fond du Lac; was not wearing helmet

FOND DU LAC — A 22-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Fond du Lac early Sunday, Sept. 1.

According to officials, officers from the City of Fond du Lac Police Department and City of Fond du Lac EMS responded to an accident involving one motorcycle near Highway 23 and Wisconsin American Drive. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Fond du Lac, was not wearing a helmet. He was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remained under investigation.