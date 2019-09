× 58-year-old man dead following family argument near 24th and Auer

MILWAUKEE — A 58-year-old man is dead following a shooting near 24th and Auer early Saturday, Aug. 31.

Officials say a family argument between two family members resulted in gunfire. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 25-year-old man was taken into custody.

The case will be presented to the DA’s office for charges over the next few days.