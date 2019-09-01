× 7 people displaced following apartment fire on Milwaukee’s east side

MILWAUKEE — Officials are investigating a two-alarm fire that happened Saturday, Aug. 31 on Milwaukee’s east side.

The incident happened near Park and Downer around 7:42 p.m. The fire began on the third floor of an apartment.

No one was injured; however, seven people were displaced and the Red Cross was on the scene to assist the residents.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and further investigation will take place in the coming days.