Green Bay Packers sign 10 players to practice squad
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers signed the following players to the practice squad Sunday, Sept. 1:
- TE Evan Baylis
- RB Tra Carson
- CB Kabion Ento
- WR Allen Lazard
- DL James Looney
- T Yosh Nijman
- LB Randy Ramsey
- LB Brady Sheldon
- WR Malik Taylor
- QB Manny Wilkins
The transactions were announced by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.
All 10 of the signees to the practice squad were with the Packers during the 2019 preseason.
These transactions came after the Green Bay Packers cut their roster to 53 Saturday, Aug. 31.
