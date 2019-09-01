× Green Bay Packers sign 10 players to practice squad

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers signed the following players to the practice squad Sunday, Sept. 1:

TE Evan Baylis

RB Tra Carson

CB Kabion Ento

WR Allen Lazard

DL James Looney

T Yosh Nijman

LB Randy Ramsey

LB Brady Sheldon

WR Malik Taylor

QB Manny Wilkins

The transactions were announced by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

All 10 of the signees to the practice squad were with the Packers during the 2019 preseason.

These transactions came after the Green Bay Packers cut their roster to 53 Saturday, Aug. 31.