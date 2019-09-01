Green Bay Packers sign 10 players to practice squad

Posted 2:00 pm, September 1, 2019, by
Allen Lazard (Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers signed the following players to the practice squad Sunday, Sept. 1:

  • TE Evan Baylis
  • RB Tra Carson
  • CB Kabion Ento
  • WR Allen Lazard
  • DL James Looney
  • T Yosh Nijman
  • LB Randy Ramsey
  • LB Brady Sheldon
  • WR Malik Taylor
  • QB Manny Wilkins

The transactions were announced by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.

All 10 of the signees to the practice squad were with the Packers during the 2019 preseason.

These transactions came after the Green Bay Packers cut their roster to 53 Saturday, Aug. 31.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.