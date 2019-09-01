× Madison police respond to separate weekend fights involving 30-50 people

MADISON — Madison police were called to separate fights involving 30 to 50 people over the Labor Day weekend, Saturday, Aug. 31 and Sunday, Sept. 1.

The State Journal reported the first disturbance happened about 6 p.m. Saturday on Olbrich Park Beach. Authorities said two large groups of people were fighting with each other.

Police did not say what sparked the fight. Several people received for tentative battery charges.

Early Sunday, WMTV reported two men were arrested after a fight involving approximately 30 people.

According to WMTV, a crowd on Gilman Street near Broom Street began to separate when police arrived near the Cheba Hut at 2:14 a.m., Madison Police Chief Mike Koval wrote in his blog.

Police then received a call from inside the business of a man with a gun. A 21-year-old man matching the the given description of the person with the gun was detained.

While detaining this man, another 21 year-old tried to intervene, grabbing the officer’s shoulder. A Taser was then used on him, according to the blog post.

After further investigation, police learned the first man had been jumping up and down on cars earlier, and had threatened to shoot the vehicle’s owner. He was arrested and taken to jail on two charges of disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, and a probation hold.

The second man was arrested for resisting an officer.

The investigations were ongoing.