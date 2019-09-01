Virginia 2-year-old throws 1st pitch, ‘celebrates everything he’s overcome’ battling cystic fibrosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Patton Barber, a spunky toddler from Midlothian, Virginia, had an amazing birthday surprise Saturday, Aug. 31 at the Diamond in Richmond.

The Casey Cares Foundation surprised Patton, who lives with cystic fibrosis that makes it extremely difficult for him to breathe, by having him throw out the first pitch at the Richmond Flying Squirrels game.

“Since he was born, he takes about 31 pills a day," Patton's mother said. "And he does about 80 minutes of breathing treatments every day -- and that’s on a healthy day.”

In fact, because of his diagnosis, his mom said that right now, “Patton is probably the healthiest he’ll ever be.”

Patton turned 2 years old Sunday.

"Him being able to throw out the first pitch in celebration of his second birthday, I think it celebrates everything he has overcome in the past two years, and is doing something that he enjoys, which is sports," his mother added.

