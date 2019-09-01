× Woman arrested for setting home on fire with man in wheelchair inside

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — According to Ridgecrest Police Department at around 2 p.m. Friday, police officers pulled a man in a wheelchair from a burning home.

Officers initially observed smoke coming from a residence in the 100 block of W. Wilson Ave. and as they approached the house someone from inside was heard screaming for help.

Officials said the front door was locked and officers tried to go inside.

Two people approached to help officers force the front door open to enter.

The man was located in his wheelchair near the doorway and was pulled from the burning home.

The fire seemed suspicious in nature and Andrea Doss was determined to be a suspect of Arson.

Doss was arrested for attempted murder and was taken to the Central Receiving Facility in Bakersfield, CA where she was booked.

At this time there is no information regarding Doss’ connection to the man inside the home.