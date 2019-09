× 2 hurt in stabbing near 89th and Hampton, source tells FOX6

MILWAUKEE — Two victims were hurt in a stabbing near 89th and Hampton Monday afternoon, Sept. 2, a source told FOX6 News.

It happened around 2:45 p.m.

According to the source, the victims were taken to the hospital with stab wounds.

Police were investigating what led up to this, and seeking the person responsible.