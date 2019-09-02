A yearly tradition: St. Martin’s Labor Day Weekend Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FRANKLIN -- St. Martin's Labor Day Weekend Fair is a yearly tradition! The fair attracts thousands of folks from all over who are eager to check out the food, vendors, animals and so much more. Kramp headed down to Franklin on Monday, Aug. 2 to learn about this year's fair and chat with attendees and vendors.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

About St. Martin's Fair (website)

Vendors at this fair sell an assortment of merchandise including clothing, shoes, hardware and household items, paper products, pet supplies, cleaning supplies, sporting equipment, gift items, dried flowers and arrangements, furniture, antiques, shrubs, flowers, fruits and vegetables, prepared food, and other miscellaneous merchandise. Special music groups also entertain the crowd throughout the Labor Day weekend event. Please enable Javascript to watch this video