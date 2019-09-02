‘An easy way to help:’ Airbnb hosts offer free housing for Hurricane Dorian evacuees

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — When you’re planning to stay at an Airbnb, it’s usually for vacation, but dozens of people turned to the site in the hope of getting away from Hurricane Dorian.

“When the opportunity presented itself again, my wife went ahead and signed us up,” said Kevin Burke, Airbnb host.

Burke and his wife have two Airbnbs in North Augusta, Georgia. They offered them up as shelters from the storm.

“When we heard that there were going to be evacuees from the storm, we thought that if we were going to have to evacuate from our home, that we would want somebody to take us in,” said Burke.

Airbnb set up a page dedicated to Dorian evacuees — featuring homes and rooms available for those looking to get out of harm’s way.

“It could be an easy way for you to provide help for somebody in need,” said Burke.

Anna Seigler also listed her Airbnb as a place for evacuees.

“I would love to have a house full,” said Seigler. “I mean, I really would, and we could have blowup mattresses everywhere.”

Seigler said she received tons of messages from those seeking shelter.

“Oh my goodness, at least 25,” said Seigler. “I was on the phone all day (Sunday) answering messages, you know, to try and help people.”

On Monday, Sept. 2, she was coordinating with a single mother, trying to evacuate from Hilton Head with her young child and at. She also received messages from people in Savannah, Georgia.

“I’ve had them really all over,” said Seigler.

“We had people from Beaufort, South Carolina and from Hilton head message us,” said Burke.

Some of the hosts on the site said they planned to keep their homes open to evacuees for up to two weeks.