MPD: Police arrest suspect after minor crash leads to fatal shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police confirm for FOX6 News that an arrest has been made in connection with a fatal shooting incident near 51st and Capitol on Friday, Aug. 30.

Officials say a 46-year-old woman was killed after a minor crash turned violent. Police said the crash happened around 5:15 p.m. A passenger in the vehicle that was hit got out and confronted the driver of the striking vehicle. Words were exchanged, and police said the driver of the striking vehicle pulled out a firearm and shot the passenger of the vehicle that was hit.

The shooter fled the scene, and witnesses drove the victim to a hospital. Life-saving measures were performed, but she died as a result of her injuries.

This is a developing story.

43.089803 -87.977067