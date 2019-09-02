× No injuries in fire near Cedarburg Road and Freistadt Road in Thiensville

THIENSVILLE — There were no injuries in a fire near Cedarburg Road and Freistadt Road in Thiensville Sunday, Sept. 1.

Officials with the Thiensville Fire Department said when crews were dispatched Sunday afternoon, they found heavy smoke coming from the front of the home.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

The fire damage was contained to just a portion of the unit.

Other departments, including the Mequon Fire Department, Cedarburg Fire Department, Grafton Fire Department, Port Washington Fire/Rescue, Richfield Fire Company and Cedarburg Auxiliary Police/Emergency Management assisted.