× Packers safety Darnell Savage changes number to 21 to become ’21 Savage’

GREEN BAY — Preseason football is often a time of sink or swim for athletes in the NFL, promising for lots of opportunity for changes. Darnell Savage of the Green Bay Packers took advantage of his opportunity for a legendary change to his number.

The recent roster cuts following the preseason allowed the starting safety to make the change.

Savage was given No. 26 to begin his NFL career, but made the change to No. 21, which was vacated by defensive back Natrell Jamerson, making Darnell “21 Savage.” Get it?

The player wearing No. 21 for the Packers before Jamerson was safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who is now a member of the Chicago Bears.

The name “21 Savage” has significance in the hip-hop community. Atlanta rapper Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph is known as “21 Savage,” and it’s possible Darnell is a fan.

According to WLUK, Darnell’s jersey has been a popular purchase among Packers fans since he was drafted in the first round in April.

One man told WLUK he bought Savage’s No. 26 jersey after a four-hour drive to Lambeau Field on Friday, Aug. 30, and by Sunday, Savage was on the field in No. 21.

Starting at $100 a jersey — it’s become a costly change for fans.

Savage told WLUK he just wasn’t feeling No. 26.

“I used to wear 21 when I was younger and now it’s like a big thing because of 21 Savage, so I thought it was pretty cool,” said Savage.