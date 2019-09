× Police: 14-year-old boy taken into custody, suspected of setting playground equipment on fire

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say a 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody in connection with a playground fire near 37th and Meinecke.

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to the playground around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1. Officials say the suspect intentionally used flammable materials to set several items in the park on fire.

This is a developing story.

43.062444 -87.959883