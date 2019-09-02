× Police: 15-year-old arrested in Sheboygan for school threat posted to social media

SHEBOYGAN — A 15-year-old was arrested Monday, Sept. 2 after police said a concerned parent reported their child spotted a social media post inferring a threat to South High School on Sept. 3.

Police determined the threat was not credible, and said there’s no threat to the school or community.

Officials with the Sheboygan Area School District were notified of the incident.

Police encouraged parents to speak with their children about the seriousness and ramifications of such threats — and to monitor their children’s social media accounts.