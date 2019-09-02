× Police searching for 9-year-old Kordell Ellis of Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Kordell Ellis was last seen playing near 57th and Custer around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Kordell is described as around 4’9″-4’11” with a thin build. He has a dark complexion and short hair.

He was last seen wearing a white Nike shirt, black jogging pants and black and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information about Kordell is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.