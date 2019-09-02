Police searching for 9-year-old Kordell Ellis of Milwaukee

Posted 5:21 am, September 2, 2019, by

Kordell Ellis

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Kordell Ellis was last seen playing near 57th and Custer around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1.

Kordell is described as around 4’9″-4’11” with a thin build. He has a dark complexion and short hair.

He was last seen wearing a white Nike shirt, black jogging pants and black and white Adidas shoes.

Anyone with information about Kordell is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.