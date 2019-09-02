× Recognize him? Menomonee Falls police seek man who stole bike from unlocked garage

MENOMONEE FALLS — Despite being chased by the victim and a witness, a man got away with a bicycle, stolen from a garage at an apartment complex in Menomonee Falls Monday, Sept. 2.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near Fond du Lac Avenue and the Menomonee River Parkway.

Police said the man entered the unlocked garage and removed the bicycle. He was chased by the victim and a witness, and fled to Rotary Park across the street, where he placed the bicycle into the bed of an older model green Chevrolet pickup truck. He then headed south on Lilly Road.

Police described the man as white, between the ages of 35 and 45, wearing a green baseball cap, white tank top, dark sweatpants, and dark tennis shoes. He has a brown and gray mustache/beard and wore what appeared to be black latex gloves when breaking into the garage.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Menomonee Falls police.