Repairers of the Breach hosts Labor Day picnic for those who are homeless

MILWAUKEE -- Repairers of the Breach hosted its annual Labor Day picnic Monday, Sept. 2.

Before the feast, organizers honored people who got themselves out of homelessness, and continued to work to help others in their former situation.

"Since it's Labor Day, we're celebrating the fact that there's people that come to the center who has worked very hard in spite of the obstacles that was before them to change their position in life," said James West Jr., Repairers of the Breach executive director.

Once the award ceremonies were complete, everyone was treated to lunch.

Repairers of the Breach is Greater Milwaukee's grassroots homeless outreach, provider of the area's only daytime refuge and resource center for homeless adults.

