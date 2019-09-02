× Senior dog ‘dumped’ at shelter to make room for puppy gets 2nd chance at life

LAS VEGAS — A senior dog got a second chance at life, thanks to a Las Vegas family and a rescue.

Munchkin, a 10-year-old Corgi, was almost euthanized by owners that wanted to make room for a puppy. The veterinarian asked for the healthy dog to be surrendered rather than put down.

“He’s perfectly healthy,” said Michele Padilla, who adopted him. “He has a wonderful disposition. It just seems crazy to me. Unfortunately, this happens more than anyone of us would like to know. Munchkin was very lucky. It does happen that they kind of get dumped.”

Munchkin was given to A Home 4 Spot, where his story gained a lot of attraction and attention.

Padilla was the lucky applicant who took him home.

“He wants all the love all the time,” she said. “He’s just a fun-loving, amazing dude. Never without a smile.”

Padilla was already the proud owner of another senior dog, Bucky. She said the two were getting along fabulously. Padilla said she hopes more people will step up to help senior dogs, who are often in need of homes.

“I’d love for as many people as possible to get out there and adopt those senior dogs, and really give a chance to a senior dog that needs it, and could use it, and will love you for the rest of their lives,” said Padilla.