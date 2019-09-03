× 24-year-old man suffered serious injuries in shooting in Milwaukee; location unclear

MILWAUKEE — Police said a Milwaukee man, 24, suffered serious injuries in a shooting Tuesday morning, Sept. 3, but it wan’t immediately clear where it happened.

The shooting took place shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital, and he was not cooperating with police.

The investigation was ongoing — and police were working to determine where this happened, and what led up to it.

No arrests had been made as of Tuesday afternoon.