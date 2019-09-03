33 American Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin involved in Hurricane Dorian response

MIAMI, Fla. — An American Red Cross spokesman, in an update on Tuesday, Sept. 3, said 33 volunteers from Wisconsin were involved in response and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.

The Red Cross spokesman said seven new volunteers were making their way to North and South Carolina.

Red Cross volunteers from Wisconsin were also on the ground and ready to ride out whatever Dorian would bring to Florida, Georgia, and Alabama — in contact with international Red Cross officials regarding additional help that might be needed in the Bahamas.

Officials shared the below photos of Jane Nesbitt of Sturgeon Bay — a Red Cross nursing volunteer on her eighth deployment, from her shelter helping people ahead of the storm in St. Cloud, Florida.

PHOTO GALLERY

Hurricane Dorian weakened to a Category 2 storm with maximum sustained winds near 110 mph Tuesday.

Dorian was still punishing northern parts of the Bahamas Tuesday — more than a day after landfall. The hurricane was crawling to the northwest, where it was expected to move along the east coast of Florida and to the Carolinas later in the week.