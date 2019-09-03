Alderman Donovan urges city to seize property on south side, site of furniture store fire

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Alderman Bob Donovan called on the city to seize a property in the 8th Aldermanic District that was destroyed by fire in April.

For nearly five months, people living and working near 25th and Layton have had to see and smell what’s left of the charred business.

“Who wants to sit and look at it all day,” asked Milwaukee resident, Jervitta Bradford.

Flames broke out at the Furniture Depot on April 13, rendering the building a total loss.

“All of a sudden the glass just busted and once oxygen hit it, it just spread. There was no controlling it. It was horrible,” said Bradford.

Jervitta Bradford says the eyesore has since attracted unwanted attention; from garbage piling up, to abandoned vehicles, to criminal activity.

“It’s to the point where the police stops over there like every night,” Bradford said.

Relatives of the owner of the building say the insurance company is dragging its feet to reach a settlement.

“I know the landlord has been doing everything to try to get the resources, to get money to fix this,” said Abdul Marashi, relative of the landlord.

Alderman Donovan admits the city also dropped the ball.

“I want to apologize for putting my faith in what I should say is the rather lethargic city bureaucracy,” said Donovan.

At a news conference in front of the scene on Tuesday, Sept. 3 Donovan announced he sent a letter to the city attorney’s office demanding the city declare the property a public nuisance, seize it from the owner and begin tearing it down.

“My constituents are now somehow second class citizens,” Donovan said. “They deserve better.”

It’s a plan Bradford is hopeful will give way to a new business coming in and restore her neighborhood’s potential.

“It’s been too long. It’s like, it’s just a mess,” said Bradford.

The Department of Neighborhood Services is also responsible for staying on top of these kinds of properties. FOX6 News reached out to them but never heard back.

Until everything is resolved, the property owner will also be better securing the front of the building.