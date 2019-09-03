× Arrests made after 8-week-old puppies launched into Fond du Lac retention pond

FOND DU LAC — Officials with the Fond du Lac County Humane Society said they were called out to help Fond du Lac police on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2 with an incident in which two 8-week-old puppies were launched into a retention pond in Fond du Lac.

Humane Society officials said two people were arrested after video was recorded by a concerned citizen who witnessed this.

The puppies were taken to the Fond du Lac Humane Society, where they were being cared for by a veterinarian — placed on a broad spectrum of antibiotics to combat “aspiration pneumonia,” the effects of water in the lungs, and because of the threat of blue-green algae, which can be deadly for dogs.

Known as cyanobacteria, these “primitive” photosynthetic organisms can feed off the sun to make their own energy and release oxygen and possibly toxins in the process.

Algae occurs naturally in water, both fresh and marine water.

However, some species produce potent toxins that can sicken or even kill people, pets and wildlife, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency. Blue-green algae and other HABs can produce different types of poisons, some that affect the liver, others the brain.

Symptoms usually arise anywhere from 15 minutes to several days after exposure and include diarrhea or vomiting, weakness or staggering, drooling, difficulty breathing and convulsions or seizures, the EPA reports. You should immediately take a pet to a vet if you see these symptoms.

Contact with toxic algae can cause rashes, stomach cramps, nausea, diarrhea and vomiting.