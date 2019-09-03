× Autumn is around the corner: Travel Wisconsin Fall Color Report now available

MILWAUKEE — It’s only the beginning of September, but there are some trees that have begun to change color. It comes just as the Travel Wisconsin Fall Color Report is available on TravelWisconsin.com.

The Fall Color Report is a tool that lets users locate peak fall color foliage with an interactive map. They can also explore nearby events, or find lodging and dining for a seasonal getaway.

A news release from Travel Wisconsin says the Fall Color Report has a new look. This updated report includes new features, such as:

Current temperature conditions and a 3-day weather forecast specific to location

Activity icons linking to directories with nearby events, things to do, places to stay, and dining options specific to location

Easier page navigation and a cleaner appearance

The report is maintained by more than 100 fall color reporters throughout the state, providing updates for all 72 counties. The Travel Wisconsin Fall Color Report is updated “virtually live,” meaning reporters from chambers of commerce, visitor bureaus, tourism organizations, and state parks and forests update their area’s status as green leaves transform to hues of deep red, yellow and orange throughout the state.

Travelers can subscribe online to receive the report right in their email inbox every Thursday, check the report independently at TravelWisconsin.com, or view it from a mobile device to plan a fall weekend on the go.