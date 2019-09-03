× Dorian survivor says wife ‘drowned on me’ after water ‘came over the roof’ in Bahamas

FREEPORT, Bahamas — A Hurricane Dorian survivor said his wife drowned when they became trapped in their home during the storm. He said it was sheer luck that he survived.

“(The water) came over the roof,” said Howard Armstrong. “I would imagine 21 feet at least. We were doing all right until the water kept coming up and all the appliances were going around the house like a washing machine. That’s probably when I was hit by something in there, and my poor little wife got hypothermia, and she was standing on top of the kitchen cabinets until they disintegrated, and then she just drowned on me.”

“I’m so sorry,” said Patrick Oppmann, CNN reporter.

“I know,” said Armstrong. “I still…”

“How did you get out?” asked Oppmann.

“I got out,” said Armstrong. “I had a big boat anchored in there. I’m a crab fisherman, and I have a 40-footer on a mooring, which stayed there, so I didn’t even think it was there. So I had got out of the house after my wife drowned because you couldn’t be there any more. I had no tools to chop a hole in the roof in the ceiling, so I saw my boat was there and I swam. I took a chance and I swam out to it.”

His nightmare didn’t end there.

He said after he swam to his boat, he went to his neighbor’s house. He said he heard her screaming during the storm, and when he looked inside, he saw she had died as well.

Armstrong said he was focused on trying to recover his wife’s remains.

The Bahamian prime minister said at least seven people died as a result of the storm, as of Tuesday, Sept. 3.