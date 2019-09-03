Driver cited after crash involving 2 Jeep Cherokees resulted in injuries in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A driver was cited after a crash involving two Jeep Grand Cherokees in the Village of Raymond in Racine County Tuesday evening, Sept. 3.

It happened around 6 p.m. near 76th Street and Highway G.

Sheriff’s officials said the first arriving deputies found an overturned vehicle with significant roof damage. Two people were trapped inside — conscious, breathing, and talking with first responders. They were extricated from the vehicle, and taken to a hospital.

The occupants of the second vehicle were also taken to the hospital.

Sheriff’s officials said a preliminary investigation revealed a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee pulling a small wooden trailer was stopped at the stop sign on Highway G at 76th Street, which proceeded westbound into the intersection — crossing the path of another Jeep Grand Cherokee which had the right-of-way — traveling northbound on 76th Street.

The operator of the gray Jeep received a citation for failure to yield the right-of-way from a stop sign.

