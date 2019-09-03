Green Bay Packers fence honors fallen legend Bart Starr

GREEN BAY — An annual green and gold Labor Day tradition pays tribute to a Green Bay Packers legend.

Volunteer painters and fans showed up Monday, Sept. 2 to help unveil the newest original Packers fence slogan.

The fence, which faces Lambeau Field on Lombardi Avenue, honors former quarterback Bart Starr, who died earlier this year at the age of 85.

When the paint dries, the fence will read, “A Starr Shines – A New Era Dawns.”

The team will be remembering Starr later this month, in a celebration of his life on Sept. 14 at Rawhide — a home for troubled youth Starr helped found near New London.

Fans may register for the free event online.