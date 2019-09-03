Issue with city pipe led to water on vehicles on I-94, west of the 27th Street bridge

MILWAUKEE — An issue with a city pipe resulted in water coming down on vehicles on I-94, west of the 27th Street bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Milwaukee County sheriff’s officials said shortly before 6:30 p.m., officials with the City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works turned on a water line that was recently turned off due to a leaking pipe. Once they realized the pipe had yet to be repaired, they turned off the water source.

The pipe drained water onto the freeway, which caused some standing water that dissipated on its own.

No freeway traffic was affected by this incident.

The Milwaukee Highway Department was called out to the scene and confirmed that it was an issue with the city pipe.