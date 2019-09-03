MILWAUKEE -- Now that the school year has arrived, parents should know it is time to start thinking about flu shots. Pharmacy Practice Coordinator Kyle Beyer joined FOX6 WakeUp News with more.
It’s time to start thinking about getting your flu shots
-
Hot Chicago weekend off to violent start, with 19 shot
-
Ready for back-to-school! Ways to get your college dorm ready for the semester
-
Brain cancer survivor wins Chevy Camaro after hitting hole-in-1 at Make-A-Wish golf outing
-
TIME magazine’s cover lists the 253 US cities that experienced a mass shooting in 2019
-
Philippines declares a national dengue epidemic after 622 deaths
-
-
‘I want justice for my son:’ Mother speaks out with 1 in custody, 1 at large in June 29 shooting
-
Simona Halep wins Wimbledon, stops Serena Williams’ bid for 24th Slam
-
High school athletes get ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity to tee it up, all for great cause
-
Prosecutors: Racine cocaine dealer shot confidential informant, then shot man who witnessed the shooting
-
Pediatricians share migrant children’s disturbing drawings of their time in US custody
-
-
A Walmart employee and a customer helped 140 people escape from the El Paso shooting
-
Florida golfer ignores scary alligator strolling next to him
-
‘Life never got a chance to start:’ 3 children, age 5, killed in separate incidents in 6 days in SE WI