× ‘Long-established Wisconsin company’ to open production facility in Century City

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett is expected to make a major jobs announcement in Milwaukee.

The announcement was scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3, but unfortunately had to be rescheduled “as a result of unforseen circumstances.” Officials said Tuesday they “anticipate a formal announcement in the next day or two.”

According to a news release, a 175,000 square foot production facility will be built in Milwaukee’s Century City business park.

The release said, “This represents a major stride forward in the redevelopment of the former A.O. Smith/Tower Automotive site near West Hopkins Street and West Capitol Drive.”

A “long-established Wisconsin company” anticipates breaking ground before the end of 2019, and beginning operations in 2021, the release said

Initially, the yet-to-be-named company will bring 250 people to the new location, and that number could grow to 500.

The more than 80 acres that comprise Century City were historically home to large numbers of manufacturing jobs.

The site was acquired by the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Milwaukee at the end of 2009. Since that time, the Redevelopment Authority has worked to make the site ready for development, the release said.

The new production facility will join numerous other employers in the 30th Street Industrial Corridor.