Looking for work? Green Bay Sportservice to host hiring event at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — Green Bay Sportservice, the food and beverage partner of the Green Bay Packers, will host a large hiring event at Lambeau Field to fill the last remaining open positions on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. A news release says positions are filling up fast.

Officials say qualified applicants receive job offers immediately at hiring events. Employment opportunities include concessions stand attendants, dishwashers, beer vendors and cooks.

Interested applicants should go to the Johnsonville Tailgate Village, located on the east side of Lambeau Field. Applicants can call 920-965-3702, email gbjobs@delawarenorth.com or text “GBJOBS” to 833-369-2995 for more information.