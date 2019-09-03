× Medical examiner investigates 7 probable ODs, 3 homicides, 1 fatal crash over Labor Day weekend

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner on Tuesday, Sept. 3 said they were investigating seven probable overdose deaths, three homicides, and one fatal crash in the county that all took place over the Labor Day weekend.

The three homicides took place Friday, Aug. 30 and Saturday, Aug. 31.

The first happened around 5:15 p.m. near 51st and Capitol. Police said a 46-year-old woman was killed after a minor crash turned violent around 5:15 p.m. The victim, who was a passenger in the vehicle that was hit, got out and confronted the driver of the striking vehicle. Words were exchanged, and police said the driver of the striking vehicle pulled out a firearm and shot the passenger of the vehicle that was hit.

The shooter fled the scene, and witnesses drove the victim to a hospital. Life-saving measures were performed, but she died as a result of her injuries.

Police confirmed Monday, Sept. 2 an arrest had been made, and charges could come as soon as this week.

On Friday night, police were called out to 18th and Winona, where a 21-year-old man was killed in a home invasion shooting.

Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the home invasion may have been drug related. Subjects entered the home and shots were fired. The residents inside the home fled.

Officers and Milwaukee Fire Department personnel attempted CPR, but the man, a resident of the home, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, police were on scene near 24th Place and Auer Avenue, where a 48-year-old man was killed in a shooting that stemmed from an argument between family members.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and police said a 25-year-old man was arrested.

It’s unclear where the fatal crash happened.

The medical examiner did not immediately release details on the probable overdose cases.