Milwaukee man accused of firing shots at delivery driver after road rage incident on city’s south side

MILWAUKEE — A 45-year-old Milwaukee man is accused of firing shots at a delivery driver after a road rage incident near 19th and Oklahoma. Because of that incident, Noe Perez-Garcia is now is charged with the following criminal counts:

First degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Impersonating a peace officer

According to the criminal complaint, a delivery driver told police he was working on Tuesday evening, Aug. 27 and ended up in a traffic argument with first the driver of a white van — and then the driver of a blue van. The delivery driver indicated the blue van “struck the back of his vehicle.” The delivery driver told police “he exchanged words with the driver, who displayed a black wallet with a badge inside and claimed to be a police officer.” The delivery driver also said the van driver “showed him a black revolver with a wooden handle.”

The complaint indicates the delivery driver followed the blue van and “was on the phone with 911, and attempting to get the license plate when the driver shot at him 2 or 3 times, striking his vehicle.” The delivery driver suffered a shot to the “back of the head and right upper back.” He later identified Perez-Garcia from a photo array provided by police.

When police found Perez-Garcia, he “admitted” to being involved in this road rage incident. The complaint says Perez-Garcia “stated he worked as a security guard” and ended up in a traffic argument with the delivery driver. Perez-Garcia told police the delivery driver had a weapon which was loaded — and that it was the delivery driver that was “repeatedly ramming his vehicle.”

When police examined the delivery driver’s vehicle, they noted “the front headlamp was damaged, and that there were multiple bullet strikes in the passenger side” of the vehicle. A detective said “he did not locate a weapon in the victim’s vehicle, and that the victim did call 911 during the incident as he described.”

Perez-Garcia made his initial appearance in court on Saturday, Aug. 31. Cash bond was set at $2,500. Perez-Garcia is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 10.