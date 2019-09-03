Milwaukee’s Deer District to become ‘Fear District’ from Sept. 26 – Nov. 3, feature 3 haunted houses

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s Deer District plaza will be transformed starting at the end of September — to something all fans of Halloween can truly appreciate. It will become the “Fear District.”

From Sept. 26 through Nov. 3, Thursdays through Sundays, the public will be invited to explore three themed haunted houses at the “Fear District” — Vampire Village, Deadman’s Wharf and Scare Acres. Each of these attractions will be 3,600 square feet.

Scary movies will also be shown at the beer garden every Thursday during the month of September. Visitors will see features like Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th.

Hours of operation

Thursdays: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Fridays: 6 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Saturdays: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sundays: 2 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Prior to 6 p.m., Fear District will be family-friendly featuring haunted houses, face painted and Halloween-theme games. After 6 p.m., the Fear District will turn frightening darker — for a more mature audiences.

Entry to the Fear District is free for everyone. Tickets to get in the haunted houses can be purchased online at feardistrictmke.com

