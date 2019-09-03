LIVE: Officials offer update after a commercial diving boat excursion caught fire off the coast of Southern California

MPD: 14-year-old driver crashes during police chase near 60th and Philip

Posted 12:37 pm, September 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:46PM, September 3, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old led Milwaukee police on a chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

According to police, officers observed the vehicle speeding near 21st and Locust. A pursuit began and ended with the stolen vehicle crashing near 60th Street and Philip Place.

Police say the vehicle matched the description of one involved in an armed robbery.

Officials say possible charges against the driver including fleeing and recklessly endangering safety.

