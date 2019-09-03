MPD: 14-year-old driver crashes during police chase near 60th and Philip

MILWAUKEE — A 14-year-old led Milwaukee police on a chase that ended in a crash on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

According to police, officers observed the vehicle speeding near 21st and Locust. A pursuit began and ended with the stolen vehicle crashing near 60th Street and Philip Place.

Police say the vehicle matched the description of one involved in an armed robbery.

Officials say possible charges against the driver including fleeing and recklessly endangering safety.