‘No experience necessary:’ Milwaukee Beer Barons rugby team invites new players to join

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Beer Barons will teach you about rugby, but you also might learn something about yourself.

“We talked about creating a team here with amateur players, and getting an amateur team for everyone to come, and kind of play, and get together, and learn the game of rugby,” said Jason Gehring, head coach.

They gladly accept anyone.

“It’s all-inclusive,” said Gehring. “Anybody can play. It doesn’t matter your sexuality. If you want to play, you have to be supportive of each other and network.”

The Beer Barons have been around for three years, and Gehring said they are always looking for more players.

“I have a bunch of people out here that have never actually played rugby before, and I am just teaching them the basics, learning the game,” said Gehring. “Once you get into the game and actually play in a game, it’s called the rugby itch. You actually get involved in it, and it gets you more motivated to get more active.”

“I’ve always wanted to try playing rugby, and I fell in love with it, and been to a couple of practices so far, and it’s been a lot of fun,” said Richard Valentine.

While Gehring will teach and coach anyone, players said the team also prepares them for other things away from the sport.

“In rugby, we talk about, with you, it’s really, you are out there with a bunch of guys, and you have to trust them,” said Michael Gentili, captain. “You have to believe in them. You have to support them, so I think it’s a great translation for off the pitch, to love and support your fellow man, and just cooperate together. Work with each other.”

“When you are on a team that is as welcoming and as accepting as they are, it really brings out something that you don’t see inside of you, and they make it really easy to improve yourself and want to keep improving,” said Lance Clark.

“Honestly, it’s the brotherhood,” said Gentili. “It’s a really great group of guys. We get together on and off the pitch, and really just help each other out when needed. Really open and accepting, and we have a lot of fun together.”

No matter what your skill level is with rugby, the Milwaukee Beer Barons have a place for you on their team.

“If you’re looking for an accepting community, it’s a fun sport to learn, and play, and no experience necessary,” said Gentili. “We take all shapes and sizes.”

The first home game was scheduled for Sept. 28 against their rivals, the Madison Minotaurs.

If you’d like more information on the team or how to get involved, CLICK HERE.