DODGE COUNTY — A crash in Dodge County looked worse than it actually was Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Neosho, Rubicon, and Ashippun police said it was a single-vehicle rollover crash on Highway 67, just south of Ashippun.

The driver lost control and over-corrected the vehicle.

That person was the only occupant, and was not hurt.