NWS: Probable tornado touched down in Waukegan, Illinois; minor injury reported

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The National Weather Service said there was a possible tornado in Waukegan, Illinois Tuesday evening, Sept. 3.

It happened around 6:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, the path of wind damage started in far northern Waukegan and went to the lakefront. Some commercial buildings suffered minor damage, and there were reports of a vehicle that tipped, and tree damage into Lyons Woods Forest Preserve.

There was one minor injury reported.

The NWS said this was a probable tornado based on visual evidence, but they would work to confirm that on Wednesday.