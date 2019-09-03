× Officials: Officer shoots, wounds suspect after police pursuit ends with crash in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA — Police say an officer shot and wounded a suspect after a pursuit ended with a crash in Kaukauna early Tuesday, Sept. 3.

In a news release from the Fox Valley Metro Police Department, investigators say the chase ended when the suspect crashed a vehicle near the intersection of County Highway OO and State Highway 55 in Kaukauna. There no immediate word on what prompted police to shoot or on why they were in pursuit.

The suspect was taken to a hospital. Lt. Mark Wery of Fox Valley Metro says the suspect was shot in the upper body, but there is no update on a condition. The suspect has not been identified.

Fox Valley Metro says it is being assisted in this investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, City of Appleton Police Department, City of Kaukauna Police Department, Outagamie County Sheriff’s Department and the Outagamie County C.E.R.T.

