Packers trade draft pick to New York Giants for LB BJ Goodson

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers traded an undisclosed draft pick to the New York Giants for LB B.J. Goodson.

The transaction was announced Tuesday, Sept. 3 by General Manager Brian Gutekunst.­­­

According to a news release from the Packers, Goodson, a 6-foot-1, 242-pound fourth-year player, was originally selected by the Giants in the fourth round (No. 109 overall) of the 2016 NFL Draft out of Clemson. He has played in 37 games with 20 starts over three seasons, recording 115 tackles (81 solo), a half-sack, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two interceptions. In 2018, Goodson set career highs in tackles (60, No. 5 on the team), solo tackles (43), and passes defensed (four), and registered the first two interceptions and first fumble recovery of his career. He will wear No. 93 for the Packers.