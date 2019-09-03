× Sheboygan police investigate 2nd school threat in as many days; arrest made

SHEBOYGAN — A 16-year-old was arrested in connection with the second school threat in as many days, Sheboygan police announced Tuesday, Sept. 3 — the first day of school.

According to police, on Tuesday, a concerned parent reported they had seen a social media post “inferring a threat to South High School.”

An investigation revealed the 16-year-old from Sheboygan was responsible for the post. Police said the teenager claimed the threat wasn’t credible. The student was arrested and referred to juvenile authorities.

The Sheboygan Area School District was involved in the investigation throughout the day, and police said there was no interruption to the classes held there.

A 15-year-old was arrested Monday, Sept. 2 after police said a concerned parent reported their child spotted “a social media post inferring a threat” to South High School on Sept. 3.

Police determined the threat was not credible, and said there’s no threat to the school or community.

Officials with the Sheboygan Area School District were notified of the incident.