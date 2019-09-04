× 2nd woman accused of abusing Racine group home resident appears in court after warrant issued

RACINE — A second woman charged in connection with the abuse of a group home resident in Racine in March that was caught on camera was in court Wednesday, Sept. 4 for her initial appearance, after a warrant was issued for her arrest in August.

Idella Anderson, 40, of Racine, faces one count of intentionally abusing resident, causing bodily harm, as party to a crime, and one count of disorderly conduct, filed Aug. 14.

Prosecutors said the owner of the group home identified Anderson and Yolanda Williams, 48, employees of Love of Caring LLC, as those responsible for the abuse. Additionally, prosecutors said police compared video from the incident to booking photos of the women, identifying them as those responsible.

According to a criminal complaint, on March 29, around 2:15 p.m., police responded to a residence on 13th Street in Racine for a welfare check after a witness advised he saw two group home workers pouring some liquid from a container onto a client. Police made contact with the witness, who was “visibly shaking,” and advised he’d just watched a video on Facebook of two group home workers abusing a client.

Police took a look at the video, which showed two women having a conversation at the top of the steps in front of a home on 13th Street near Bluff Avenue — both wearing hospital scrubs. The video showed a man who appeared to be on his knees. Soon, a third woman appeared in the video — later identified as Yolanda Williams. The complaint indicated she was seen becoming aggressive toward the man, yelling, “Get up!” She was seen in the video hitting the man and pouring liquid on him.

The complaint said the man was seen in the video putting his arm out as though he was seeking help from Williams, who slapped and pushed his arm. According to the complaint, Williams was seen in the video pouring some sort of liquid on the back of the man’s head, while it was clear the man was having difficulty getting up. She then lifted the man’s shirt and poured the liquid on his back. Williams then splashed the liquid on the side of the man’s face, while continuing to yell at him to, “Get up!”

At one point, the complaint said Williams and another woman were seen dragging the man for several feet before taking him by each arm and pulling him to his feet.

When officers responded to the home, they learned the man “was extremely low-functioning and suffers from multiple disabilities.”

The complaint said records showed Anderson and Williams were the employees on duty at the time of the alleged abuse. The complaint referenced signed statements from Anderson and Williams that showed both indicated they were trying to bring the victim back into the home. Anderson wrote that it was Williams who poured the liquid on him.

As Anderson appeared in court for the first time Wednesday, cash bond was set at $500, along with a $10,000 signature bond. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 11.

A status conference was scheduled for Sept. 6 for Williams, who pleaded not guilty on July 10. She faces one count of intentionally abusing patient, causing bodily harm, one count of disorderly conduct, and one count of misdemeanor bail jumping.