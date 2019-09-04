A hands on look at Samsung’s new watch, laptop and tablet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 has been on sale for a few weeks now and the reviews are very good, but that’s not all the company has to offer!

Today we’re taking a look at Samsung’s new watch, tablet and laptop!

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 is already in pockets around the world, but at the event I attended in New York City the company also took the wraps off of several other upcoming products including a watch, tablet and laptop and yet not a single mention of Bixby.

Galaxy Watch Active2

Let’s start with the smartwatch, it’s called the Galaxy Watch Active2 and it’s slimmer than before!

The bezel digitally rotates which means it feels like you’re turning it, but you’re actually not.

Like the Apple Watch, it now has the ability to take an ECG and there’s an LTE version which means phone calls even when your phone isn’t nearby.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 starts at $280 and is available now.

Galaxy Book S

Samsung is cozying up to Microsoft for its latest laptop the Galaxy Book S.

It’s super lightweight with a 13 inch touch screen and runs Windows 10. Pair a Note 10 and you can see your recent pics, apps and notifications on the laptop.

Plus, you’ll be able to respond to calls and texts on either device.

The biggest difference between the Galaxy Book S and other laptops, this one has an LTE connection built in so less looking for hotspots but that’s one more charge on your cellular bill.

Samsung says you can play videos on it for 23 hours, but when I was using it as a computer that number seems to be closer to 7 or 8.

It costs $999 and comes out later this month.

Galaxy Tab S6

Finally the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 launches this week and it includes a stylus that charges as it magnetically sticks to the back.

There’s an optional keyboard cover with a trackpad, a rarity for tablets, but no headphone jack at $650 dollars, it’s a premium device but I feel like there’s a better selection of useful apps on the iPad.

What’s next for Samsung? Even as the company struggles to release it’s first foldable phone the rumor mill says the company is working on a second foldable phone, this one folds up into a square like the old Motorola Razr you used to have.