× ‘A win-win-win:’ 110 computers donated to House of Correction to be recycled by inmates

FRANKLIN — Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele on Wednesday, Sept. 4 announced the donation of 110 computers to the House of Correction in Franklin.

The donation was made in conjunction with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 494 (IBEW)/ National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).

According to a press release, IBEW/ NECA purchased the former ITT Technical Institute on Layton Avenue in Greenfield, and it operates as the second campus for the Milwaukee Electrical Joint Apprenticeship & Training Center (JATC).

The release said the dated electronics would go to the House of Correction’s recycling program, rather than an e-waste recycler, which would cost taxpayers. Recycling efforts have resulted in a 33% reduction in waste at the facility, the release said.

Inmates at the House of Correction would then convert the donated electronics into recyclable materials, helping reduce landfill congestion, and making the environment cleaner. The program also provides valuable skills and experience to the inmates, and gives them the opportunity to work time off of their sentence. Inmates who choose to participate in the recycling program earn an hour of good time for every hour worked, where inmates work an average of 24 hours a week to remove one day from their sentence.

“This donation will allow those remanded to our custody the opportunity to make productive use of their time during confinement,” said Milwaukee County House of Correction Superintendent Michael Hafemann in the release. “Inmates will learn the soft skills and job training necessary to enhance their employability once released from custody, gain useful work experience in the recycling industry, and reduce their time in custody for their participation. That’s a win-win-win for all those involved.”

The release noted in 2018, the House of Correction received the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Overall Program Award for institutional diversion of trash with its recycling program.